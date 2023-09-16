Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $414.31 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $390.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.47 and a 200 day moving average of $381.18.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Several research firms have commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

