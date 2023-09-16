Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $245.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.