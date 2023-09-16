Old North State Trust LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $216.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

