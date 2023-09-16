Old North State Trust LLC Sells 196 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 110.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,939,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,646,000 after buying an additional 253,632 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 40,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 397.7% during the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,129,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

