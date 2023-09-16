Old North State Trust LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

