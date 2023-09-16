Old North State Trust LLC Sells 2,988 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

