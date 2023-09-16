Old North State Trust LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

