Old North State Trust LLC Sells 366 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

