Old North State Trust LLC Sells 465 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

