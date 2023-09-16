Old North State Trust LLC Sells 519 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,919,000 after buying an additional 170,213 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 860,805 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after buying an additional 729,426 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,255,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,058,000 after buying an additional 719,615 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,003,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,252,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.2 %

Baxter International stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

