Old North State Trust LLC Sells 868 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in HP by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,283 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada raised its position in shares of HP by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 141,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 77,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,104 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,806 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,030,824 shares of company stock valued at $116,034,788. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

