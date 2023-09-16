Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $3.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 69,025 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 747.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 27,382.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

