Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) vs. Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Megaport and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megaport N/A N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies -26.78% -11.21% -7.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Megaport and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Megaport 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pagaya Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Megaport currently has a consensus target price of $15.37, indicating a potential upside of 127.70%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 78.82%. Given Megaport’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Megaport is more favorable than Pagaya Technologies.

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Megaport and Pagaya Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megaport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 1.82 -$302.32 million ($0.29) -6.62

Megaport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions. The company also offers Megaport Virtual Edge, an on-demand and vendor-neutral Network Function Virtualization service that provides virtual infrastructure for network services at the edge of Megaport's global software-defined network; internet exchange services; and Megaport Marketplace, an online hub the interconnects service providers and enterprise customers. In addition, it provides cloud connectivity solutions and virtual routing for cloud networking. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fortitude Valley, Australia.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

