PayPoint (LON:PAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $473.44

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 473.44 ($5.92) and traded as high as GBX 564 ($7.06). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 555 ($6.95), with a volume of 108,738 shares changing hands.

PayPoint Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 520.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 473.44. The company has a market capitalization of £403.32 million, a PE ratio of 1,110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a yield of 1.99%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 7,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPoint

PayPoint Company Profile

In other PayPoint news, insider Ben Wishart purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 553 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £19,355 ($24,221.00). Insiders acquired a total of 3,578 shares of company stock worth $1,972,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

