Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,558 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 70,204 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,136 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,677 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,480 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

