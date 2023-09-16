Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $199.05

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 199.05 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.25). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 181 ($2.27), with a volume of 9,077 shares trading hands.

Personal Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £56.56 million, a P/E ratio of -786.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 199.05.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

