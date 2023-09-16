Piper Sandler Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $30.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Semtech has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Semtech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Semtech by 494.2% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 578,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 480,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 134.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 619,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 38.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

