Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.48

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as low as $1.98. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 32,546 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth $136,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Stories

