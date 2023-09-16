Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Raised to $48.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 18,856 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $730,858.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 18,856 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $730,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997,152 shares of company stock valued at $122,897,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Progyny by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

