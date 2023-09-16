ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.26

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $10.54. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 22,577,903 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $137,065,000,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.