Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 18,513 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 200,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 571,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,078,000 after purchasing an additional 271,347 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 104,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.74.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $208.83 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.82. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $853,547. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

