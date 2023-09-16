Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 26,518 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.4 %

Zoetis stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average is $175.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.