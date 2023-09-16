Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 77,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 35.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.9% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 84,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $9,794,881.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

Celsius Trading Down 2.2 %

CELH stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.46. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

