Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 78,245 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,245 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Down 4.1 %

Core & Main stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.91. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $33.32.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $290,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

