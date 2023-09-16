Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1,130.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $152.04 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $166.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $106,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $106,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,215 shares of company stock worth $656,495 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.