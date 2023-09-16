Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Progress Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,665,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,633. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $56.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

