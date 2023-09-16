Putnam Investments LLC Buys 101,431 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,431 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHX stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.59. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,978 shares of company stock worth $8,194,768. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

