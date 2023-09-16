Putnam Investments LLC Buys 118,152 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,152 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

