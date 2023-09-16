Putnam Investments LLC Buys 51,257 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,257 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

