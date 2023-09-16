Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,879,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $579.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.53.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

