Putnam Investments LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its position in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.82.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $253.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.94 and its 200 day moving average is $237.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

