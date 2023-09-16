Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,183 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.