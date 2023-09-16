Putnam Investments LLC Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 183.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 406,514 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 125,476 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 506,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,874 shares of company stock valued at $108,381 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

