Putnam Investments LLC Has $12.66 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,209 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equitable by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

