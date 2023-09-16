Putnam Investments LLC Has $13.41 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,520 shares of company stock worth $2,763,744. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

