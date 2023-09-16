Putnam Investments LLC Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 199.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,469 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.88. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte



Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

