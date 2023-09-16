Putnam Investments LLC Has $9.44 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hamilton Lane news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,786 shares in the company, valued at $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

