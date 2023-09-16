Putnam Investments LLC Has $9.89 Million Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 84.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,615 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 214.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after acquiring an additional 793,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291,029 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 6.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 197,970 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,856 shares during the period.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,016,078.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at $24,101,078.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVH

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $469.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.51 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.