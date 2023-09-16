Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $60,428,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $63,979,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $173.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

