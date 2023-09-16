Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 471.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $158.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.21. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.