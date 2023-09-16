Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $10.86 Million Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 314,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 940,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,513,000 after buying an additional 50,542 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 141,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

