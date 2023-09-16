Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 154,279 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 233.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,279 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rambus by 787.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,307 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Rambus by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Rambus’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

