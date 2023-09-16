Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 18,314 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $98,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,546,000 after acquiring an additional 87,855 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,094,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,643,000 after acquiring an additional 904,901 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after acquiring an additional 223,425 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

