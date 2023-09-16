Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 99,111 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 99,111 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,722.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at $486,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares valued at $522,502. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

