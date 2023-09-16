Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 480,867 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 480,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 388,783 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 51.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 292,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.39 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

