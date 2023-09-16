Putnam Investments LLC Raises Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 285.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,283 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vistra by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $32.91 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

