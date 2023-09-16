Putnam Investments LLC Sells 3,899 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $156.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.05. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.49.

Insider Activity

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,556 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

