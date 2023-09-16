Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,965 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

EMR stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

