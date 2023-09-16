Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $188,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average is $99.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $681,391.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $800,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,759 shares in the company, valued at $587,533.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

