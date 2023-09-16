Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73,080 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 250,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 87,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $41.63 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. The company has a market cap of $385.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

